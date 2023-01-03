Submit Release
Grafton Road Paving Project to Resume in Spring 2018

MORGANTOWN-


The paving project on US 119, Grafton Road, from Hornbeck Road to Scott Avenue has ceased and work will resume in Spring 2018. While removing the old asphalt, the contractor discovered significant damage to the concrete base of the roadway. Work to repair the damaged concrete began in late October, but cold temperatures are now interfering with this process.


The West Virginia Division of Highways has decided to halt work on the project until more appropriate weather and temperature conditions are present to avoid the risk of compromising the materials being used. This decision has been made with consideration to its impacts on the travelling public while also being fiscally responsible in terms of getting the most life out of the roadway surface.


