INFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP: Capon Bridge

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public meeting on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Capon Bridge Elementary School, located at 99 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge, Hampshire County, West Virginia on the proposed Capon Bridge Project, located on US 50 over the Cacapon River in the Town of Capon Bridge. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. This meeting is a follow up to the April 5, 2017 public meeting to announce the preferred renovation Alternative #3.





NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE





The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.





Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before Monday, November 27, 2017. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.