DOH to Unveil Fallen Highway Worker Memorial

CHARLESTON-

The public is invited to join state and local leaders for the unveiling of the WVDOH Fallen Highway Worker Memorial located at the I-77 Williamstown Welcome Center on Wednesday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m.

Invited to take part in the event are:

Governor Jim Justice

Tom Smith, Secretary of Transportation

Rusty Roten, WVDOH District Engineer

Family & Friends of The Workers Being Memorialized

Following the death of a coworker, a committee was formed of District Three Division of Highways employees to come up with a way to bring awareness to the importance of safe driving in work zones. The idea evolved into a statewide memorial that will honor transportation workers who have died in work zones. The names of 49 workers have been placed on the memorial, and our hope is that another name will not have to be added.

The welcome center is located at 1325 Highland Avenue in Williamstown and is accessible via Exit 185 on I-77 north and south.



