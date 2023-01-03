Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,462 in the last 365 days.

US 52 in Gilbert Closed for Slide Repairs

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that a major slide on US 52, between Little Egypt Road (Happy Days Diner) and Old Country Road, in Gilbert, has caused the road to be closed while Division of Highways District 2 maintenance crews work to clean-up the trees, rock, mud and debris over the roadway.


While the DOH has placed additional resources into the clean-up efforts, it could take a couple of days to complete. During this emergency work, the DOH continues to maintain one lane for emergency vehicles but is currently not open to regular traffic.


Message boards advise an alternate route of Rt. 80 to County Rt.10 (Man), to WV 44 (Logan) back to US 52 and is approximately 45 miles.



You just read:

US 52 in Gilbert Closed for Slide Repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.