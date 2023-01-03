US 52 Slide in Gilbert Has Road Closed During Cleanup

Page Content





CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that a major slide on US 52, between Little Egypt Road (Happy Days Diner) and Old Country Road, in Gilbert, has caused the road to be closed while Division of Highways District 2 maintenance crews work to clean-up the trees, rock, mud and debris over the roadway.





During this emergency work, the DOH continues to maintain one lane for emergency vehicles but is currently not open to regular traffic. The DOH has placed additional resources into the clean-up efforts, and are hoping to have one lane of alternating traffic open sometime Friday, February 15.





Message boards advise an alternate route of WV 80 to WV 10 (Man), to WV 44 (Logan) back to US 52 (Horsepen) and is approximately 45 miles.









