Statement from DOT Secretary Tom Smith Regarding Visit to Preston County

Page Content





“Governor Justice has asked me to pull together our DOH team to visit Preston County, travel and evaluate the roads throughout the county and meet with officials to address concerns regarding road conditions. Our team of myself, State Highway Engineer Aaron Gillispie, Deputy Highway Engineer Greg Bailey, Chief Transportation Engineer Jimmy Wriston, District 4 Engineer Darby Clayton, Maintenance Engineer Michael Cronin and others will be spending the next 2 days doing just that. We will then report back to Governor Justice, share our observations regarding a comprehensive, prioritized plan to make sure that we continue to respond to the transportation needs of, not only Preston County, but every county in West Virginia.”​







