Make It Shine Applications Now Being Accepted

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that applications are now available for the 2019 West Virginia Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup. This annual event is jointly sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).





During the first two weeks of April, the Make It Shine program will provide resources such as cleanup materials, waste hauling and landfill fees to community groups volunteering to conduct litter cleanups on state streams or public lands.





More than 4,885 West Virginia citizens participated in last year’s statewide cleanup. These volunteers removed nearly 120 tons of litter, including over 1400 tires, from our state’s landscape.

The application deadline for those wishing to participate this year is March 8, 2019. Applications are available through contacting Terry Carrington, Make It Shine Program Coordinator, at 1-800- 322-5530, or by email at: Terry.R.Carrington@wv.gov. Applications may also be downloaded at: www.dep.wv.gov on the Make It Shine page.







