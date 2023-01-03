WVDOT Requesting Public Input on 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

Page Content





CHARLESTON, WV-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation is currently working on its 2020-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and is soliciting public input.



The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is a federally required document that provides the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) a listing of all projects that are candidates for federal aid or regionally significant projects that are not using federal aid. This capital improvement plan is fiscally constrained and covers a six-year period. Federal agencies are mainly concerned with the first four years of this document; the final two years are for informational purposes. Presently, the STIP is updated on an annual basis and runs on a federal fiscal year (Oct. 1 – Sept. 30).



WVDOT will host eight workshops to allow members of the public to comment on the draft STIP plan. These workshops will be held from 4-7 p.m. at these locations on the following dates:



April 1:

• Martinsburg: Berkeley County Council Offices, 2nd Floor, Old Cafeteria, 400 West Stephen Street, Martinsburg, WV 25401

• Wheeling: WV Northern Community College, Wheeling Campus, 1704 Market Street, Wheeling, WV 26003

April 2:

• Morgantown: Mountain Line Transit, 420 Dupont Road, Morgantown, WV 26501

• Parkersburg: City Council Chambers, 1 Government Square, Parkersburg, WV 26101

April 4:

• Huntington: KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission, 400 Third Avenue, Huntington, WV 25712

• Beckley: Beckley Raleigh Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801

April 8:

• Charleston: WV Regional Technology Park, Hendrickson Conference Room, 3200 Kanawha Turnpike, South Charleston, WV 25303

• Logan: Logan High School, Auditorium, 1 Wildcat Way, Logan, WV 25601

The public comment period will be open for 45 days, spanning from April 1, 2019 to May 15, 2019. Once public comments are accepted and reviewed, the draft plan will be submitted to the FHWA and FTA for approval.



The draft STIP can be viewed online here.



Public comments can be submitted by contacting Ryland Musick or Eva Melancon. Their contact information is as follows:



Ryland Musick

Division Director, Programming Division

Office: (304) 558-7432

Email: Ryland.W.Musick@wv.gov



Eva Melancon

Acting Federal STIP Coordinator, Programming Division

Office: (304) 558-9611

Email: Eva.M.Melancon@wv.gov