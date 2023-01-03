WVDOH Seeking Public Comments on Volkswagen Emissions Settlement

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV-





The West Virginia Division of Highways is West Virginia's designated lead agency in the Volkswagen emissions control class action. In that class action, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged emissions control violations of the Clean Air Act regarding approximately 590,000 diesel vehicles sold in the United States. That action has been settled and all affected states will receive a designated portion of that settlement, including West Virginia, which will receive $12,131,842.13 over several years. The State of West Virginia is seeking public input on its plan for the use of these funds. A draft Mitigation Plan can be found at http://go.wv.gov/volkswagen and public comments, involving the plan, will be accepted on that webpage until Thursday, May 23, 2019.​​







