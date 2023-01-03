Submit Release
WVDOT updates progress of Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative

CHARLESTON, WV-


As work continues in earnest on Gov. Jim Justice’s Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has provided an update on maintenance activities that have been completed in all 55 counties across the state in the time since Gov. Justice directed the Division of Highways to make secondary road maintenance its top priority last month.

These lists of high-priority maintenance projects will be regularly updated as work continues, allowing the public to track work that has been done as well as work that the WVDOT intends to complete as soon as possible. 

When a project is completed, it will be highlighted in red within the appropriate list. These lists, as currently posted on the WVDOT website, are up-to-date as of April 24, 2019. 

Gov. Justice continues to emphasize secondary road maintenance and has directed the WVDOT to increase its maintenance activities statewide. 


