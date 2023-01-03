Submit Release
Secondary Roads Maintenance Update - May 8, 2019

This Past Week's Maintenance Stats
April 29, 2019 to May 5, 2019

DITCHING, BLADING, ETC.
526.00 road miles

PIPE CULVERTS AND DITCHLINE OBSTACLES
98,793.10 feet

PATCHING AND RELATED MAINTENANCE
10,389.30 tons

STABILIZATION
23,700.74 tons

HERBICIDES AND MACHINE BRUSH CONTROL
353.61 acres

PULL SHOULDERS OR DITCHES
1,003.39 shoulder miles

EMPLOYEE HOURS ON OTHER MAINTENANCE
290 employee hours

_________________________________________

Cumulative Stats
March 16, 2019 to May 5, 2019:

DITCHING, BLADING, ETC.
3,085.65 road miles

PIPE CULVERTS AND DITCHLINE OBSTACLES
360,009.63 feet

PATCHING AND RELATED MAINTENANCE
37,910.91 tons

STABILIZATION
165,000.71 tons

HERBICIDES AND MACHINE BRUSH CONTROL
2,768.32 acres

PULL SHOULDERS OR DITCHES
15,177.43 shoulder miles

SNOW REMOVAL / ICE CONTROL MATERIALS MECHANICAL APPLICATION
4,779.30 tons

ANTI-ICING / DEICING
3,049 gallons

EMPLOYEE HOURS ON OTHER MAINTENANCE
3,162 employee hours

County crews pulling ditches and cleaning culverts on Jordan Run Road


I-64 crews patching eastbound near Alta


Pipe installation along County Route 19, Straight Creek Road Roane County


