Secondary Roads Maintenance Update - May 8, 2019
April 29, 2019 to May 5, 2019
DITCHING, BLADING, ETC.
526.00 road miles
PIPE CULVERTS AND DITCHLINE OBSTACLES
98,793.10 feet
PATCHING AND RELATED MAINTENANCE
10,389.30 tons
STABILIZATION
23,700.74 tons
HERBICIDES AND MACHINE BRUSH CONTROL
353.61 acres
PULL SHOULDERS OR DITCHES
1,003.39 shoulder miles
EMPLOYEE HOURS ON OTHER MAINTENANCE
290 employee hours
_________________________________________
Cumulative Stats
March 16, 2019 to May 5, 2019:
DITCHING, BLADING, ETC.
3,085.65 road miles
PIPE CULVERTS AND DITCHLINE OBSTACLES
360,009.63 feet
PATCHING AND RELATED MAINTENANCE
37,910.91 tons
STABILIZATION
165,000.71 tons
HERBICIDES AND MACHINE BRUSH CONTROL
2,768.32 acres
PULL SHOULDERS OR DITCHES
15,177.43 shoulder miles
SNOW REMOVAL / ICE CONTROL MATERIALS MECHANICAL
APPLICATION
4,779.30 tons
ANTI-ICING / DEICING
3,049 gallons
EMPLOYEE HOURS ON OTHER MAINTENANCE
3,162 employee hours
County crews pulling ditches and cleaning culverts on Jordan Run Road
I-64 crews patching eastbound near Alta
Pipe installation along County Route 19, Straight Creek Road Roane County