WVDOH to switch lane closures on I-64 deck replacement project to ease congestion

CHARLESTON-


Wednesday morning commuters traveling into Charleston along I-64 eastbound will see a different traffic configuration as the West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the contractor for the Tom Williams Bridge deck replacements at the Westmoreland Interchange bridges between the interstate splits, is planning to switch traffic tonight, May 28, beginning at 8 p.m., from a double right lane closure to a double left lane closure leading into the project along I-64 eastbound leading into I-77.


This change in traffic pattern will eliminate the stop condition from the Washington Street on-ramp before the interstate split, thus helping alleviate some of the added congestion.


Traffic will experience rolling road blocks Tuesday evening, May 28, as crews change the signage and roadway striping. This may cause short-term heavy backups towards the Montrose interchange and some of the on-ramps.


