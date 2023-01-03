Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,378 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH Road Projects to Halt for July 4th Travel

Page Content


CHARLESTON- 


As July 4th travel begins, the West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that it will, where possible, remove barrels and suspend work on interstate road projects.


“Our goal is to make traveling through West Virginia over the Independence Day weekend as efficient as possible,” stated Transportation Secretary Byrd White. “Of course, there are projects that won’t allow us to remove the work zones, but work will be stopped.”


The rehabilitation and resurfacing project along I-77 from Bluefield to Princeton will be halted and all lanes will be open. The I-64 rehabilitation work around Teays Valley is being done at night but will be suspended for the holiday traffic. The widening along the WV Turnpike from US 19 to the I-64/77 split will also be suspended, although the narrow lanes will remain in place. The I-81 widening project in the eastern panhandle will be halted and work on I-79 will stop for holiday travel. While work will stop on July 4th, crews will continue working on the bridge projects around the Westmoreland interchange in Charleston on Friday and Saturday. All other work will resume on interstate work Monday, July 8.
 


The West Virginia Division of Highways would like to remind motorists to Just.Slow.Down when traveling in work zones.  Please go to www.wv511.org for traveler information.

 

Brent H. Walker
(304)558-9227
brent.h.walker@wv.gov

You just read:

WVDOH Road Projects to Halt for July 4th Travel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.