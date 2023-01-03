WVDOH to Close WV112 in Mercer County for Pipe Replacement

Page Content





The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that beginning Monday, July 29, a portion of WV Route 112 between the Ingleside exit of I-77 and Ada, in Mercer County, will be closed while Highways crews replace a pipe. Closure is estimated to last 5 days (weather dependent).





The pipe replacement project requires significant excavation; therefore, concrete barriers will be placed in the roadway to prevent drivers from attempting to drive through the site.







