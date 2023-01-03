Major work on I-64 overpass bridge in Charleston to begin October 5

Page Content

Motorists should expect delays throughout 60-day project





CHARLESTON, WV-

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways announces that a major project to replace the decks on the I-64 Danner Road overpass bridge, between the Oakwood Road (exit 58A) and Montrose Drive (exit 56) exits, will begin Saturday, Oct. 5 at 12:01 a.m.

Motorists should expect delays throughout the project, which is expected to last 60 days.

The contractor, Brayman Construction, will maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction during the road work.

The project consists of two phases:





Phase I-

Phase II- will mirror the exact same scope of work, replacing the bridge deck on the westbound lanes of I-64. This phase will require westbound traffic to be shifted across the median to the eastbound side.

Each phase is expected to last approximately 30 days. To provide for the continuous and safe flow of traffic, the Oakwood Road/I-64 WB entrance ramp will be closed for the duration of the project. Area traffic will be detoured to the Montrose Drive interchange via WV 61 (MacCorkle Avenue). The Virginia Street/I-64 WB entrance ramp will also be closed for the duration of the project. That traffic will be detoured to the Lee Street/I-64 WB entrance ramp via US 119 (Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street). Earlier this year, a similar bridge deck replacement project near the I-77/I-79 split in Charleston – using similar methods and technology – was originally scheduled to take 100 days. That project ended up being completed in just 91 days. For more information on the project and detours, please go to the WVDOT website, www.transportation.wv.gov or www.wv511.org. Motorists are reminded to pay attention for the new traffic patterns and to Just.Slow.Down in work zones. Delays will occur and should be expected, particularly during peak travel hours. Motorists are encouraged to adjust their travel times accordingly.



begins Oct. 5 – involves completely removing the bridge deck on the eastbound lanes of I-64, replacing it with new, steel-reinforced concrete that will make use of the bridge's existing beams. To complete this work, eastbound traffic will be shifted across the median to the westbound side.







