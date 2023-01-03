WVDOT announces traffic changes in Wheeling as I-70 Bridges project begins

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV-





With preparations wrapping up and traffic controls continuing to be put in place for the Interstate 70 Bridges project in Wheeling – part of Gov. Jim Justice's Roads To Prosperity program – the West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that the following impacts to motorists are now in effect:

The crossover of westbound to eastbound traffic, running from the Marion Street exit in Bridgeport, Ohio to the Wheeling Tunnel Exits will remain open.

Exits will remain open.

This will be in effect until Feb. 1, 2020.

From today through Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, there will be shoulder and lane closures on exits 5 to 10, eastbound and westbound, in order to prepare crossovers at the Elm Grove and Cabela’s interchanges.

Shoulder closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., while lane closures will occur between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Throughout the week, nightly traffic restrictions will be in effect on the shoulder in both directions from east of the I-470/I-70 split in order to install signage. Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, barrier installation will begin in the areas of the Ft. Henry Bridge and Back Channel Bridge; west of the Wheeling Tunnel.

Travelers are asked to please be patient and Just.Slow.Down. in work zones as these important and necessary safety improvements, to West Virginia’s transportation infrastructure begin.





​​