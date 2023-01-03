WVDOT announces traffic changes in Wheeling as I-70 Bridges project begins
CHARLESTON, WV-
With preparations wrapping up and traffic controls continuing to be put in place for the Interstate 70 Bridges project in Wheeling – part of Gov. Jim Justice's Roads To Prosperity program – the West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that the following impacts to motorists are now in effect:
The crossover of westbound to eastbound traffic, running from the Marion Street exit in Bridgeport, Ohio to the Wheeling Tunnel Exits will remain open.
- Exits will remain open.
- This will be in effect until Feb. 1, 2020.
From today through Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, there will be shoulder and lane closures on exits 5 to 10, eastbound and westbound, in order to prepare crossovers at the Elm Grove and Cabela’s interchanges.
- Shoulder closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., while lane closures will occur between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Throughout the week, nightly traffic restrictions will be in effect on the shoulder in both directions from east of the I-470/I-70 split in order to install signage.
- Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, barrier installation will begin in the areas of the Ft. Henry Bridge and Back Channel Bridge; west of the Wheeling Tunnel.
Travelers are asked to please be patient and Just.Slow.Down. in work zones as these important and necessary safety improvements, to West Virginia’s transportation infrastructure begin.