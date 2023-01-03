Submit Release
I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 12-9-19

CHARLESTON, WV-


Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of December 9, 2019.


Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

I-70

  • Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.
  • As of Friday, December 13, there were single lane daytime closures in Section B Westbound at the first bridge east of the tunnel.
    • These closures allowed for the continued addition of lights and demolition shielding. This work is expected to continue for two weeks.

US Route 40

  • There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.
    • These took place Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.). This work is expected to continue until January 2020.

I-470

  • From December 11 through December 13, Westbound (Exits 5A to 2) and Eastbound (Exits 2 to I-70) lanes were closed.
    • Westbound lanes were closed 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and Eastbound lanes were closed 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.



Look Ahead to Week of 12/16/2019:

I-70

  • Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
  • Single lane daytime closures in Section B Westbound at the first bridge east of the tunnel will continue through the week.

US Route 40

  • Single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures at the Elm Grove interchange will continue until January 2020.

I-470

  • Westbound and Eastbound closures will continue through the week.  Westbound closures run 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and Eastbound closures run 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.


