I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 12-9-19

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

I-70

Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

As of Friday, December 13, there were single lane daytime closures in Section B Westbound at the first bridge east of the tunnel.

These closures allowed for the continued addition of lights and demolition shielding. This work is expected to continue for two weeks.







US Route 40

There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.

These took place Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.). This work is expected to continue until January 2020.







I-470

From December 11 through December 13, Westbound (Exits 5A to 2) and Eastbound (Exits 2 to I-70) lanes were closed.

Westbound lanes were closed 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and Eastbound lanes were closed 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.









Look Ahead to Week of 12/16/2019:

I-70

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

Single lane daytime closures in Section B Westbound at the first bridge east of the tunnel will continue through the week.





US Route 40

Single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures at the Elm Grove interchange will continue until January 2020.





I-470

Westbound and Eastbound closures will continue through the week. Westbound closures run 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and Eastbound closures run 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.



