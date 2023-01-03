Submit Release
I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 1-13-2020


Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:


Week of 1/13/2020:


I-70

  • Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.
  • There were intermittent Eastbound and Westbound single lane closures between I-470 and Exit 2A.  These will continue for two weeks.
  • There were Eastbound single lane closures at the Cabela’s Drive Interchange during daylight hours
  • On Friday (1/17), there were short term closures at the US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Eastbound and US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Westbound.


US Route 40

  • There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.
    • These took place Monday thru Friday (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.).


Ohio Route 7

  • There were single lane daytime closures (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Bridgeport exits in order to work on the I-70 bridge.



Look Ahead to Week of 1/20/2020:


I-70

  • Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
  • Intermittent Eastbound and Westbound single lane closures between I-470 and Exit 2A will continue through the week.
  • Closures at the US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Eastbound and US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Westbound will continue through the week.


US Route 40

  • Single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures at the Elm Grove interchange will continue through January 2020.


Ohio Route 7

  • The single lane daytime closures (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Bridgeport exits will continue through the week.


Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.



I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 1-13-2020

