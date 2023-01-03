I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 1-20-2020
CHARLESTON, WV-
Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of January 20, 2020. Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 1/20/2020
I-70
- Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.
- There were intermittent Eastbound and Westbound single lane closures between I-470 and Exit 2A.
- On Friday (1/17), there were short term closures at the US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Eastbound and US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Westbound.
-
US Route 40
- There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.
- These took place Monday thru Friday (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.).
-
Ohio Route 7
- There were single lane daytime closures (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Bridgeport exits in order to work on the I-70 bridge.
Look Ahead to Week of 1/24/2020
I-70
- Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
-
US Route 40
- Single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures at the Elm Grove interchange will continue through January 2020.
-
Ohio Route 7
- The single lane daytime closures (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Bridgeport exits will continue through the week.
**SPECIAL NOTE**
Monday, January 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., a public informational meeting will be held at the Highlands Event Center, 355 Wharton Circle in Triadelphia, WV, to discuss and review detour routes ahead of the I-70 Westbound Fulton Bridge closure.