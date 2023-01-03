I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 1-20-2020

Page Content

​

CHARLESTON, WV-





Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of January 20, 2020. Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:





Week of 1/20/2020

I-70

Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

There were intermittent Eastbound and Westbound single lane closures between I-470 and Exit 2A.

On Friday (1/17), there were short term closures at the US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Eastbound and US 250/WV 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Westbound.





US Route 40

There were single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.

These took place Monday thru Friday (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.).







Ohio Route 7

There were single lane daytime closures (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Bridgeport exits in order to work on the I-70 bridge.





Look Ahead to Week of 1/24/2020

I-70

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.





US Route 40

Single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures at the Elm Grove interchange will continue through January 2020.





Ohio Route 7

The single lane daytime closures (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) between the Bridgeport exits will continue through the week.





Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com





**SPECIAL NOTE**

Monday, January 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., a public informational meeting will be held at the Highlands Event Center, 355 Wharton Circle in Triadelphia, WV, to discuss and review detour routes ahead of the I-70 Westbound Fulton Bridge closure.



