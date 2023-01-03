I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 2-3-2020





Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:





Week of 2/3/2020





I-70

Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

As of Monday, February 3, Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge for a period of 9 months

All thru traffic is encouraged to use the official detour of I-470.



As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.

As of Friday, February 7, the Market Street ramp to I-70 Eastbound is closed during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.). This closure will continue for one week.





Look Ahead to Week of 2/10/2020





I-70

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.

The Market Street ramp to I-70 Eastbound will be closed during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).

Monday February 10 through Thursday February 13, all lanes in both directions between the Wheeling Island Exit in West Virginia and the Marion Street Exit in Ohio will be closed during nighttime hours (11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.).

Westbound traffic will exit at Wheeling Island and can return to I-70 at the Marion Street Exit. Eastbound I-70 traffic will use I-470 as a detour.



Casino traffic from the East will be accommodated through the Marion Street Exit.

US Route 40

Beginning Monday, February 10, there will be intermittent single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures in the area of the Elm Grove interchange. These closures will continue for two weeks.





Ohio Route 7

Monday February 10 through Thursday February 13, there will be intermittent nighttime (11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.) lane closures.









Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.











