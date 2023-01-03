I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 2/10/2020

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:





Week of 2/10/2020





I-70

Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.

As a part of this long term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.

The Market Street ramp to I-70 Eastbound was closed during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Monday, February 10 through Thursday, February 13, all lanes in both directions between Wheeling Island Exit in West Virginia and the Marion Street Exit in Ohio were closed during nighttime hours (11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.)



US Route 40

There were intermittent single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.

These took place Monday thru Friday (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).

Ohio Route 7

Monday, February 10 through Thursday, February 13, there were intermittent nighttime lane closures (11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.)





Look Ahead to Week of 2/17/2020





I-70

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

The daytime closure of the Market Street ramp to I-70 Eastbound will continue through the week.

There will be daytime closures (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) of the McColloch Street Extension in order to allow for the demolition of the I-70 deck. Alternating traffic patterns will be in effect.





US Route 40

Intermittent single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures in the area of the Elm Grove interchange will continue through the week.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com







