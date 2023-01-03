I-70 Bridges Project Update Traffic Slowdowns on Thursday and Monday

The West Virginia Department of Transportation advises there will be traffic slowdowns to allow for construction occurring on I-70 Eastbound for fifteen minutes on Thursday, February 20th beginning at 5:30AM. The fifteen-minute traffic slowdowns will be in effect for I-70 Westbound beginning on Monday, February 24th at 5:30AM.

In addition to these traffic slowdowns, the following work is slated to occur:

I-70





Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in e ffect.

The daytime closure of the Market Street ramp to I-70 Eastbound will continue through the week.

Intermittent daytime lane closures (5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) in the area of the Elm Grove interchange will continue throughout the week.

There will be daytime closures (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) of the McColloch Street Extension in order to allow for the demolition of the I-70 deck. Alternating traffic patterns will be in effect.

US 40





Intermittent single lane daytime (Monday thru Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) closures in the area of the Elm Grove interchange will continue through the week.

Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com







