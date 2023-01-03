I-70 Bridges Project Update: Ramp Closure on Wednesday, March 4



Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com . Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.



The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Wednesday, March 4, Ramp J (US 250N to I-70 Westbound) will be closed. The closure will run from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. in order to allow for shoring work. Message boards will be set up and traffic will follow local detours.