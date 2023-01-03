I-70 Bridges Project Update: Ramp Closure on Wednesday, March 4
3/2/2020
CHARLESTON, WV-
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Wednesday, March 4, Ramp J (US 250N to I-70 Westbound) will be closed. The closure will run from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. in order to allow for shoring work. Message boards will be set up and traffic will follow local detours.
Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
Brent Walker
(304) 558-9227
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov