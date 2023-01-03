I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 2-17-2020
Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of February 17, 2020.
Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 2/17/2020
I-70
- Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.
- Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.
- As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.
- The Market Street ramp to I-70 Eastbound was closed during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
- There were intermittent 15-minute Eastbound traffic slow-downs on Thursday, February 20th (5:30 a.m. onward).
US Route 40
- There were intermittent single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.
- These took place Monday thru Friday (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).
Look Ahead to Week of 2/24/2020
I-70
- Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
- Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.
- There will be intermittent 15 minute Westbound traffic slowdowns on Monday, February 24th beginning at 5:30 a.m.
Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.