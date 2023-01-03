I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 2-17-2020

Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of February 17, 2020.





Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:





Week of 2/17/2020





I-70

Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.

As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.

The Market Street ramp to I-70 Eastbound was closed during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

There were intermittent 15-minute Eastbound traffic slow-downs on Thursday, February 20th (5:30 a.m. onward).





US Route 40

There were intermittent single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.

These took place Monday thru Friday (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).





Look Ahead to Week of 2/24/2020





I-70

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.

There will be intermittent 15 minute Westbound traffic slowdowns on Monday, February 24th beginning at 5:30 a.m.





Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com



