I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 2-17-2020

Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of February 17, 2020.


Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:


Week of 2/17/2020


I-70

  • Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.
  • Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.
    • As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.
  • The Market Street ramp to I-70 Eastbound was closed during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
  • There were intermittent 15-minute Eastbound traffic slow-downs on Thursday, February 20th (5:30 a.m. onward).


US Route 40

  • There were intermittent single lane closures at the Elm Grove interchange.
    • These took place Monday thru Friday (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).


Look Ahead to Week of 2/24/2020


I-70

  • Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
  • Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.
  • There will be intermittent 15 minute Westbound traffic slowdowns on Monday, February 24th beginning at 5:30 a.m.


Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.


