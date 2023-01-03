I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 3/2/2020
CHARLESTON, WV-
Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of February 24, 2020.
Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 2/24/2020
I-70
- Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.
- Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.
- As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.
- The Market Street ramp to I-70 Eastbound was closed during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
- The McColloch Street Extension was closed during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).
- There were intermittent 15-minute Westbound traffic slowdowns on Monday, February 24th (5:30 a.m. onward).
Look Ahead to Week of 3/2/2020
I-70
- Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
- The Market Street ramp closure will continue through Friday, March 6.
- The McColloch Street Extension closure will continue through Friday, March 6.
- There will be intermittent single lane Eastbound and Westbound closures during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) to allow for line striping operations.
- Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.
- There will be intermittent Westbound traffic slowdowns to allow for the installation of reflective pavement markers at Crossover #4.
Ohio Route 7
- Beginning Tuesday, March 3, the right Southbound lane will be closed between the North 5th Street Exit in Martin’s Ferry and the US 250 Exit in Bridgeport. This closure will take place during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and will continue through Friday, March 6.
Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.