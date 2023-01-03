Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,444 in the last 365 days.

I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 3/2/2020

CHARLESTON, WV-


Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of February 24, 2020.


Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:


Week of 2/24/2020


I-70

  • Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.
  • Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.
    • As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.
  • The Market Street ramp to I-70 Eastbound was closed during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
  • The McColloch Street Extension was closed during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).
  • There were intermittent 15-minute Westbound traffic slowdowns on Monday, February 24th (5:30 a.m. onward).


Look Ahead to Week of 3/2/2020


I-70

  • Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
  • The Market Street ramp closure will continue through Friday, March 6.
  • The McColloch Street Extension closure will continue through Friday, March 6.
  • There will be intermittent single lane Eastbound and Westbound closures during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) to allow for line striping operations.
  • Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.
  • There will be intermittent Westbound traffic slowdowns to allow for the installation of reflective pavement markers at Crossover #4.


Ohio Route 7

  • Beginning Tuesday, March 3, the right Southbound lane will be closed between the North 5th Street Exit in Martin’s Ferry and the US 250 Exit in Bridgeport. This closure will take place during daytime hours (7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) and will continue through Friday, March 6.


Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.


You just read:

I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 3/2/2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.