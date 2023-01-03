I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 3-9-2020





Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:





Week of 3/9/2020





I-70

Construction continued in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers were in effect.

Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.

As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also





Ohio Route 7

There were daytime (8 A.M. to 4 P.M.) single lane closures on RT-7 South from south of Aetna Street in Martins Ferry to the Bridgeport Exit.

These closures lasted from Thursday March 12th through Friday March 13th.





Look Ahead to Week of 3/16/2020





I-70

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue

As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.









Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at (304)810-3214. Please note that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.



