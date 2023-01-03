Submit Release
WV DMV regional offices to close

Online services and mail-in options available; 90-day extension on licenses and registrations granted


CHARLESTON, WV-


The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will close to the public beginning Thursday, March 19. Out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19, this action will reduce exposure to both customers and employees.


Many of the most requested DMV transactions can be performed online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office. DMV Headquarters in Charleston will remain in operation with a smaller staff to continue all online and mail-in business transactions while maintaining social distance internally for employee safety.


Online services include:

• Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

• Duplicate driver’s license request

• Vehicle registration renewals

• Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

• Print your driving record

• Check your driver’s license status


A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov.

The DMV is also extending the expiration date of any driver’s license, instructional permit, or vehicle registration with an expiration date in March or April of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document. However, DMV will continue to renew any of these items online or through the U.S. Mail as they come in.


The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is taking this extraordinary action in response to the National and State states of emergency due to the COVID-19 virus.


For more information, you may contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.


For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.


​​​​

