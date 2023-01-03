Submit Release
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Contractor to Suspend Work for 2 Weeks

3/18/2020

CHARLESTON, WV-


Swank Construction, the contractor on the I-70 Bridges project, has notified the West Virginia Division of Highways of their decision to suspend work for the next two weeks, as a precautionary measure. It is to be effective immediately. All existing detours will continue. Due to the project’s excellent progress to date, it is not anticipated that this break will impact the overall schedule or completion date. Additional updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com



Brent Walker
(304) 558-9227
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

