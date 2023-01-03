WV DMV reminds customers of transaction extensions

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV-

A 90-day extension on many driver and vehicle transactions has been granted through the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles due to the closure of all Regional Offices, in keeping with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the CDC and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19.

Any Driver’s License including Commercial Driver’s License

Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits

Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates







Also, many of DMV’s most requested transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office. Online services include: Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

Duplicate driver’s license request

Vehicle registration renewals

Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

Print your driving record

Check your driver’s license status



A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov

DMV is extending the expiration date of any of the following documents with an expiration date in March or April of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document:In addition, any CDL holder whose medical certification expires in March or April will have an additional three months to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.



The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is taking this extraordinary action in response to the National and State states of emergency due to the COVID-19 virus.



For more information, you may contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.



For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State's toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov








