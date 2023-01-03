I-70 Bridges Project Update: Construction to Restart Monday, March 30th
3/27/2020
Following a two week pause, the West Virginia Division of Highways advises that Swank Construction, the contractor on the I-70 Bridges project, will resume work on Monday, March 30. All existing detours will continue.
Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding this project, please visit www.i70forward.com.
Brent Walker
(304) 558-9227
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov