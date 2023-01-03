I-70 Bridges Project Update Week of 3/30/2020
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 3/30/2020
CHARLESTON, WV-
Continuing its commitment to transparency, the West Virginia Department of Transportation offers the following weekly update on the I-70 Bridges Projects in Ohio County for the week of March 30, 2020, following a two week pause by the contractor.
Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:
Week of 3/30/2020
I-70
- Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.
- Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.
- As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.
Look Ahead to Week of 4/6/2020
I-70
- Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.
- Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue
- As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.