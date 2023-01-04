Mood Media Releases System-on-Chip Version of its Proprietary Harmony CMS Platform
Mood Harmony SOC now supports Philips Smart TV and Samsung Tizen smart screens as well as BrightSign OS
Creating an SOC version of our Mood Harmony platform expands digital signage and experiential media usage opportunities for our customers.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mood Media, the world's leading experiential media company that maximizes the Customer Experience and provides value for businesses and brands worldwide, has released a new System-on-Chip (SOC) version of its proprietary CMS platform called Mood Harmony. The Mood Harmony SOC supports Philips Smart TV and Samsung Tizen smart screens, as well as BrightSign OS, thereby eliminating the need for an external media player. This means access to and management of content on screens is now simpler and more cost-effective while improving reliability and reducing deployment costs.
— Trey Courtney, Chief Products and Partnership Officer at Mood Media
Mood Harmony is an all-in-one, centralized, mobile-friendly, audio and visual content management system (CMS) that Mood customers can use to create, distribute, and manage all in-store media content across multiple services and locations via one simple login. The platform delivers industry-leading device connectivity, content scheduling, and tech/field service management for audio-visual equipment, digital signage, overhead music, and messaging solutions. Mood Harmony is designed to simplify and streamline in-store media and program management. By design, Mood Harmony is hardware agnostic and can be run on a variety of hardware solutions.
“Creating an SOC version of our Mood Harmony platform expands digital signage and experiential media usage opportunities for our customers,” said Trey Courtney, Chief Products and Partnership Officer at Mood Media. “Whether it's interactive applications, digital menu boards, or digital merchandising displays, the Mood Harmony SOC is designed to provide sophisticated experience management solutions across a wide variety of industries, including retail, automotive, financial, and healthcare.”
About Mood Media
Mood Media is the world’s leading experiential media company that maximizes the Customer Experience and provides value for businesses and brands worldwide. Our fully integrated solutions leverage advanced digital technology, curated and original creative content, and design expertise to make every shopping and guest experience more personal and more engaging. Serving more than 500,000 customer locations in more than 140 countries, we reach over 150 million consumers each day. For more information, please visit: www.us.moodmedia.com.
