Fourth Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Escalates to $785 Million

Powerball jackpot up to $291 million; Mississippi Match 5 reaches $197 thousand

JACKSON, MISS. – A $100 million increase after the Dec. 30 drawing makes tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot the fourth largest Mega Millions® jackpot in the game’s history at an estimated $785 million.

The estimated cash value is $395 million.

This will be the 23rd Mega Millions drawing since the jackpot was last won on Oct. 14 in California and Florida in the amount of $502 million. The jackpot will continue to increase until at least one ticket matches all five numbers and the Mega Ball.

There are nine different ways to win playing both Mega Millions and Powerball®. Spending the extra dollar to purchase the Megaplier or Power Play options can multiply non-jackpot winnings.

For the Dec. 27, 2022, Mega Millions drawing, one player from Moss Point won $1 million by matching five out of five white balls. Had the player selected the Megaplier option for an additional dollar, she could have doubled her winnings to $2 million.

The Powerballjackpot for Wednesday, Jan. 4, is an estimated $291 million, with an estimated cash value of $147.9 million; the jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $197,000.

