Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,356 in the last 365 days.

Fourth Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Escalates to $785 Million

Powerball jackpot up to $291 million; Mississippi Match 5 reaches $197 thousand

JACKSON, MISS. – A $100 million increase after the Dec. 30 drawing makes tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot the fourth largest Mega Millions® jackpot in the game’s history at an estimated $785 million.

The estimated cash value is $395 million.

This will be the 23rd Mega Millions drawing since the jackpot was last won on Oct. 14 in California and Florida in the amount of $502 million. The jackpot will continue to increase until at least one ticket matches all five numbers and the Mega Ball. 

There are nine different ways to win playing both Mega Millions and Powerball®. Spending the extra dollar to purchase the Megaplier or Power Play options can multiply non-jackpot winnings.

For the Dec. 27, 2022, Mega Millions drawing, one player from Moss Point won $1 million by matching five out of five white balls. Had the player selected the Megaplier option for an additional dollar, she could have doubled her winnings to $2 million.

The Powerballjackpot for Wednesday, Jan. 4, is an estimated $291 million, with an estimated cash value of $147.9 million; the jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $197,000.

###

You just read:

Fourth Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Escalates to $785 Million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.