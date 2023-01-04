Sports Turf Company Reports Achievements and Growth Following a Successful 2022
Following a successful year, Sports Turf Company is proud to be a recognized industry leader in athletic construction for natural grass and artificial turf.
We always reflect on our year, and I’m so proud to see the magnitude of customers with so much confidence and appreciation in Sports Turf.”WHITESBURG, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful year, Sports Turf Company is proud to be a recognized industry leader in athletic construction for natural grass and artificial turf fields as well as running tracks and tennis courts for more than 31 years. With more than 20 industry awards, five American Sports Builders Association Certified Builders on staff and more than 700 facilities completed, Sports Turf continues to be at the forefront of specialty construction after a sensational 2022.
— Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins
In 2022 alone, Sports Turf completed nearly 40 percent more projects, including 40 fields, 23 running tracks and eight tennis courts. These state-of-the-art projects allowed Sports Turf to achieve two industry awards with its team of 42 full-time employees.
“We always reflect on our year, and I’m so proud to see the magnitude of customers with so much confidence and appreciation in Sports Turf,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “It truly speaks volumes about the dedication of our team because we know these important projects will lead to great success for these individual owners.”
While completing more than 70 projects comprised of natural grass fields, artificial turf fields, running tracks and tennis courts in 2022, Sports Turf remains a leader in athletic construction and a top specialty contractor in the Southeast. The company continues evolving to provide higher-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities for its clients.
Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs. The company continues evolving to provide higher-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities for its clients.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for more than 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast.
