Government Technology Announces the GovTech 100 for 2023
Government Technology has published its exclusive list of the top 100 tech companies that sell to state and local governments as their primary customers.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Technology has published its annual “GovTech 100”—an exclusive list of the top 100 tech companies that sell to state and local governments as their primary customers. These companies are on the front line making government work more efficiently. They are innovative, ahead of the curve and making a difference in the way citizens interact with government.
The list is editorial-driven and shaped by a variety of key market experts, government employees, investors and the Government Technology editorial team.
Among the companies new to the list for 2023 are:
• Velosimo: This integration software company believes our experiences with government agencies should be as easy to use as retail sites, with user-friendly, no-code connectors built specifically for government services. (Think Zapier for government.)
• Bludot: This female-founded and led software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform consolidates business data into one source and allows economic development teams to easily engage and support their businesses. It’s become the hyperlocal CRM for economic development officials.
An Industry of Innovation:
Government Technology (gov tech) as a market segment helps governments perform mission-critical work to serve their communities effectively. The eighth annual GovTech 100 curation highlights the explosive growth of the gov tech market and the leaders driving public-sector innovation.
“This year we have seen an exponential increase in gov tech market activity – from new companies starting up to help government tackle complex challenges, to existing companies joining forces for scale through consolidations, gov tech as an industry is clearly showing its recession-proof characteristics,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer for Government Technology. “Each of the GovTech 100 companies demonstrates the energy of our market across all gov tech segments.”
By The Numbers:
The GovTech 100 companies for 2023:
• Collectively raised over $5 billion in funding
• Attracted a total of 598 unique investors
• Went through 293 rounds of funding in total
• Are mostly privately held—8% are publicly traded
• Are 14% women founded—6% higher than the industry average
Read the January feature of the GovTech 100 on govtech.com and check out the full list: https://www.govtech.com/100
About Government Technology:
Government Technology is about solving problems in state and local government through the smart use of technology. Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, LLC., the nation's only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government.
Mark Androvich
e.Republic, LLC.
+1 916-932-1343
email us here