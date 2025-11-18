Digital Cities Survey Awards 2025 Recognize the Most Forward-Thinking Municipalities Redefining Government Innovation

The Digital Cities Survey Awards honor cities nationwide for advancing digital innovation, improving resident services, and modernizing government operations.

San José, Long Beach, Scottsdale, South Bend, and Tamarac earn first-place for leadership in AI, data-driven operations, and inclusive, tech-enabled services

These cities are applying innovation where it matters most: keeping people housed, making streets safer, and building community trust...delivering results that citizens can feel.” — Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer at the Center for Digital Government

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Digital Government (CDG) today announced the winners of the 2025 Digital Cities Survey Awards . This annual survey and awards program recognizes the cities that are propelling city government innovation to new heights. From San José’s responsible use of AI to Tamarac’s Smart Parks initiative, this year’s honorees demonstrate how cities are turning technology into trust, measurable impact, and stronger communities.“What stands out this year isn’t just the technology, it’s the focus on the impact on constituent services,” said Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer at the Center for Digital Government. “These cities are applying innovation where it matters most: keeping people housed, making streets safer, and building community trust. They’re showing that when technology is guided by purpose, it delivers results citizens can feel.”This year’s first-place winners by population category include:* City of San José, Calif. (500,000 or more)San José shaped and advanced the GovAI Coalition ’s policy agenda, applied privacy-first analytics to prevent housing evictions, and co-developed open-data road safety models with academic and civic partners. Strategic upskilling and data-driven service delivery support an agile, inclusive, and tech-enabled government.* City of Long Beach, Calif. (250,000 – 499,999)Long Beach advanced cybersecurity, digital equity, and innovation initiatives through programs like Pitch Long Beach! ( https://www.longbeach.gov/smartcity/pilot-programs/pitch-long-beach/ ) and the Long Beach Collaboratory, increasing resident trust in its city innovation from 47% to over 95%.* City of Scottsdale, Ariz. (125,000 – 249,999)Scottsdale is modernizing IT and public services through AI initiatives, drone-assisted public safety, and a real-time Smart Water Grid, with a strong focus on community engagement and data security.* City of South Bend, Ind. (75,000 – 124,999)South Bend enhanced collaboration and community safety via the Real-Time Crime Center and the Commuters Trust transportation program, improving efficiency, accessibility, and the overall resident experience.* City of Tamarac, Fla. (up to 75,000)Tamarac is boosting operations and digital equity through AI-driven programs like the Omni-Channel Call Center and Smart Parks, supported by multi-year technology planning.“When government doesn’t work, people don’t trust it,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “By bringing both the technology and the culture of innovation that defines Silicon Valley into City Hall, we’re finally moving the needle on the problems our residents are demanding we solve. Thanks in part to our robust ALPR system, San José is the safest big city in the nation. Thanks to our bus route optimization, we’ve shortened transit commutes by nearly 20%. Thanks to our AI-powered translation services, we’ve increased access to civic life for all our residents. Technology is making our neighbors’ lives better. And with permitting, homelessness prevention, and object detection AI pilots in the works, this is just the beginning.”“I’m incredibly proud that Long Beach has once again been recognized as a top Digital City for an unprecedented fifth year in a row,” said Lea Eriksen, director of Technology and Innovation and chief information officer for the City of Long Beach. “This honor reflects the hard work of our Technology and Innovation team, our partners across all city departments, and the strong support of our mayor and City Council for investing in technology that truly serves our community.”Population of 500,000 or more1st - City of San Jose, CA2nd - City of Los Angeles, CA3rd - City of San Diego, CA4th - City of Charlotte, NC4th - City of Seattle, WA5th - City of Boston, MAPopulation of 250,000-499,9991st - City of Long Beach, CA2nd - City of Wichita, KS3rd - City of Virginia Beach, VA4th - City of Chandler, AZ5th - City of Riverside, CAPopulation of 125,000-249,9991st - City of Scottsdale, AZ2nd - City of Roseville, CA3rd - City of Bellevue, WA4th - City of Columbia, MO5th - City of Norfolk, VAPopulation of 75,000-124,9991st - City of South Bend, IN2nd - City of Carson, CA3rd - City of North Port, FL4th - City of Avondale, AZ5th - City of Independence, MOPopulation of up to 75,0001st - City of Tamarac, FL2nd - City of Marietta, GA3rd - City of Gainesville, GA4th - City of Coral Gables, FL5th - Village of Tinley Park, ILSee the full list of winners of the 2025 Digital Cities Survey Awards and additional results at https://www.govtech.com/cdg/digital-cities-2025-driving-innovation-putting-people-first Top Priorities Driving City Innovation in 2025CDG’s survey identifies the top priorities shaping city technology agendas this year, led again by a focus on security, automation, and equity.* Cybersecurity (top priority for 11th consecutive year)* AI, Generative AI, and Machine Learning* Budget and Cost Control* Business Process Automation* Constituent/Customer Engagement* Disaster Recovery and Continuity of Operations* Business Intelligence and Analytics* Application Modernization* Data Governance and Open Data* Talent ManagementCelebrating Digital LeadershipWinners will be honored at the Digital Cities Awards Dinner during the National League of Cities “City Summit” on November 19, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City hotel.Earlier that day, CDG will host a workshop, “Efficiency, Talent, and Transformation: A Shared Playbook for CIOs and City Leaders,” from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. MT. Winners will be honored at the Digital Cities Awards Dinner during the National League of Cities "City Summit" on November 19, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City hotel.Earlier that day, CDG will host a workshop, "Efficiency, Talent, and Transformation: A Shared Playbook for CIOs and City Leaders," from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. MT. The session will bring together technology and city leaders to exchange strategies for operational excellence, workforce innovation, and digital transformation.

