Circles Announces Leadership Changes
Circles, a global concierge and workplace experience provider, announced leadership changes that position the Company to benefit from growth opportunities.WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circles, a global concierge and workplace experience provider and part of Sodexo, a world leader in Quality of Life Services, today announced leadership changes that best position the Company to benefit from the growth opportunities on the horizon. The following leadership changes were announced and are effective as of January 1, 2023:
• Yohan Dehé, Vice President of Global Development, has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer. Dehé succeeds Wouter Broekema, who is transitioning to Vice President of Venue Sales at Sodexo Live.
• Craig Window, Global Vice President of Business Development, has been appointed President, North America.
Yohan Dehé has 15+ years’ experience in the service industry, spending the last 11 years with Circles' parent company, Sodexo. He rose through the ranks to hold positions of VP Marketing, Innovation & Strategy for Cibus Sodexo in Israel and Director of the CEO Office in Sodexo Group for Denis Machuel and then Sophie Bellon. Most recently, he held the position of VP of Global Development at Circles, where he was responsible for leading the expansion into new markets, and helping Circles and Sodexo meet the rapidly growing needs for workplace and employee concierge services globally.
"I've long admired Circles and how it has redefined the employee experience in an ever-changing workplace environment, with a focus on putting people at the center, a values-based approach to leadership, and a relentless focus on customer service and innovation,” said Yohan Dehé. “This has helped to differentiate Circles, driving its growth and success in supporting some of the world’s top organizations. I’m thrilled to be expanding my role at Circles and work with the leadership team, and our amazing employees to help us build on our current momentum and capitalize on the massive opportunity in front of us.”
Craig Window has spent over 15 years with Sodexo in a variety of operations, client management, offer development, strategy and business development roles. After three years of successfully leading the global growth strategy and execution for Circles, Craig Window will now oversee Circles North American organization and assume a new title of President, North America. In this new role, Craig will focus on continued growth in North America, further developing the Circles employee value proposition and delivering exceptional outcomes for clients.
About Circles
Circles Concierge, a key component of Sodexo’s Quality of Life service offerings, is the global leader in employee concierge and workplace experience services. Circles specializes in Concierge services tailored to solve for a variety of business needs such as employee productivity, customer loyalty, resident satisfaction and patient experience. With a global presence in 11 countries, Circles meets the needs of our members whenever and wherever they need them the most. Efficient, personal, and extraordinary, these attributes allow Circles to enhance the lives of our members and give them back the gift of time. Visit https://circles.com/ for more information.
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.
