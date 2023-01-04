Rhythm Communications Shows a Record Year of Growth in 2022
I am incredibly encouraged by the innovation and creativity that I have seen by my team and by our clients throughout 2022.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2022 has concluded, the team at Rhythm Communications is proud to announce a productive and positive year and expects further growth in 2023. There has been a 35 percent growth in year-over-year revenue through an increase of eight new accounts.
— Rhythm Communications CMO Amy Woodward Parrish
The new accounts that will continue into 2023 include:
- Cellebration Life Sciences & Cellebration Wellness Center
- Crystal & Dr. Nicole, formerly known as ‘Sister Diamonds’
- Game Changer's Foundation
- Johnson Energy Storage
- LifeTagger
- Neal Management Group
- Rome International Film Festival
- Trulieve's National Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Division
“I am incredibly encouraged by the innovation and creativity that I have seen by my team and by our clients throughout 2022,” said Rhythm Communications CMO Amy Woodward Parrish. “2023 holds amazing promise, and we anticipate even more growth in Q1.”
Rhythm Communications had a substantial growth in staff in 2022 as well. The firm transitioned four part-time employees and interns to full-time employees and are currently in the process of hiring another team-member.
In Q4 of 2022 alone, the firm has aided in the execution of 15 major events and campaigns for its client roster that includes, but is not limited to:
- Caring For Others' Comfort & Care Distribution
- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia six Skills Challenges events: Metro Atlanta, Northeast Georgia, Central Georgia, Southeast Georgia, South + Southwest Georgia, Northwest Georgia, and East Georgia
- The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with Sports Turf Company
- Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit sponsorship by Trulieve
- Johnson STEM Activity Center, NFL Hall of Famers Steve Young and Jerry Rice, and Meta collaboration and unveiling of “8 to 80 Zones / Creators Zone”
- Rome International Film Festival
- Caring For Others' International Poverty Forum Announcement VIP Reception
- Disabled American Veterans recruiting event with Trulieve
Trulieve's Adel Facility Ribbon Cutting
