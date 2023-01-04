Clay Clark on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Scheduled on next Monday’s livecast is Clay Clark, founder of the Thrive 15 Business School and former SBA’s Entrepreneur of the Year.
Clark is a partner in nine different businesses, and is the 2007 U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year for the great state and “Tourism Capital of the World” Oklahoma, He was raised in a home with limited financial resources in which the concept of “Thriving” or living at one’s peak was never really discussed.
A self-described “honey badger,” a “delusional optimist,” or a man just pig-headed and ambitious enough to believe that he could overcome his financial circumstances, Clark started a business out of his college dorm room called DJ Connection. He aimed to build a million-dollar business and hire his Dad at some point. However, along the way, he was kicked out of college for co-writing a parody rap song about Oral Roberts University’s President. "He didn’t find the rap song as funny as I did," Clark shared. In addition to “being strongly encouraged to pursue educational opportunities elsewhere” by the college of my choice, he made every possible mistake while trying to grow his business.
Fast forward a few years, and with the assistance of his mentor, Clifton Taulbert, who taught Clark about the importance of understanding that “success is a choice,” Clark learned the difference between the growth mindset and fixed mindset. "Taulbert taught me that if I was going to be successful, I was going to have to start making different choices. Clifton changed my life," said Clark.
Clark then began to read and devour the countless case studies and books written by Harvard Business School professors. Over a two-year window, he began to create a pattern that was producing predictable success. "I would study successful people, and then I would apply their success principles and philosophies into my own life and business. I began to realize that if I studied successful people and businesses and began to apply their philosophies in my own life and business, then I too would become successful," said Clark.
Over the years, Clark discovered that the millionaires and the everyday success stories he met essentially all had VERY SIMILAR MINDSETS and TOOK VERY SIMILAR DAILY ACTION STEPS. And after a while, he found himself being approached by countless aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business owners who were seeking mentorship. To meet this demand for his “business coaching” services, Clark began focusing on his new found passion for helping people learn what they need to know to start and grow a business of their own successfully. "However, I also found that offering high-quality business coaching was not scalable or affordable for most people, yet the need for mentorship from proven business leaders was massive," he said. And thus, the Thrive 15 Business School was born.
"The mentorship and training that we provide here at Thrive15.com provides people with a pain-free way to learn," said Clark. "As an entrepreneur, knowing what to do and how to do it is often the difference between turning a profit and losing your shirt. At Thrive15.com you can truly learn everything you need to know to start or grow a successful business."
Join the livecast to learn more about becoming a successful entrepreneur!
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is the executive director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
