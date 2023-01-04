RadSite Announces First 2023 Complimentary Webinar: Strategies to Select the Right Cone Beam CT Imaging System
Roundtable of Global Manufacturers Discuss How to Evaluate Cone Beam CT Imaging Systems for Key Practice Areas
Representatives from some of the leading global manufacturers will share insights and practical advice to help any practice considering a purchase or upgrade of a Cone Beam CT imaging system.”ANNAPOLIS , MD , US , January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announces its first complimentary webinar for the new year focusing on the attributes and functions of different Cone Beam CT imaging systems. The roundtable format provides a dynamic and helpful interactive experience, allowing audience members to ask questions of panel experts as they discuss critical issues.
— from press release
Representatives from some of the leading global manufacturers will share insights and practical advice to help any practice considering a purchase or upgrade of a Cone Beam CT imaging system.
“One constant in the emerging Cone Beam CT imaging field is that nothing stays the same for long,” remarks David Georges, President, Koning Americas. “I look forward to sharing Koning’s recent experiences in launching breast CT imaging in the United States, starting with the FDA approval process and now with the ability to bill directly for this diagnostic scan with a CPT modifier. In terms of purchasing opportunities, the roundtable will cover how existing and future versions of Cone Beam CT imaging system are expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment in numerous areas of the body.”
“Planmed’s manufacturer roots goes back over 50 years in the dental field and since then has expanded into other specialty areas including mammography and orthopedics,” states Johan Moed, Director of Sales and Operations, North America. “With PlanMed’s experience and track record of innovation, I am confident this roundtable session will identify key issues in the Cone Beam CT imaging system landscape for providers to consider when making a purchasing decision.”
Webinar:
Selecting the Right Cone Beam CT Imaging System for your Practice: A Buyer’s Checklist
• Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Description:
Many Cone Beam CT imaging system manufacturers are now selling their equipment in the U.S., with innovation a hallmark of this new field of imaging. Anyone currently using or interested in purchasing a Cone Beam CT imaging system will benefit from this practical interactive session with some of the leading global manufacturers. Topics will include:
• How does a dental or medical practice decide which equipment to purchase?
• What guidelines help assess quality and performance of such imaging systems?
• When is it time to consider an upgrade?
• And additional issues that impact this important practice purchase decision.
Moderator: Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair and Professor, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Diagnostic Radiology Department
Presenters:
• Rami Al-Zoubi, COPM-C, National Sales Director – ENT, Xoran Technologies LLC
• David Georges, President, Koning Americas
• Johan Moed, Director of Sales & Operations, North America, Planmed
• Vinti Singh, Marketing Director, CurveBeam AI, Ltd.
Date and Time: The webinar will take place Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. (ET), January 11, 2023. Register at link above. After this date, a recording of the webinar will be available on RadSite’s website.
To learn more, visit RadSite’s website at www.radsitequality.com. Find out why an expanding number of imaging providers are applying for RadSite accreditation. In addition, over 30 on-demand complimentary webinars on a wide variety of topics are available through RadSite’s website and YouTube channel.
####
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for
imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
Patty Jenkins
RadSite
+1 410-863-7319
info@radsitequality.com