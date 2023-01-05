Six Physicians at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics Have Been Approved By NJ Top Docs
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Deepan Patel, MD, Dev Sinha, MD, Dipan Patel, MD, Jahnna Levy, DO, Neil Sinha, MD, and Saurabh Dang, MD for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved six physicians of Garden State Pain & Orthopedics for 2023.
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics is on the cutting edge of technology in pain medicine and has assembled a team of highly-trained physicians with expertise across diverse pain conditions and treatment modalities, including interventional pain techniques, minimally-invasive surgeries, medical management, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and behavioral therapy.
The practice treats any type of pain, from headaches and migraines, to neck, back, hip, leg, knee, or joint pain, and all patients can count on their diagnostic and imaging procedures to determine the cause of pain.
The following Garden State Pain & Orthopedics physicians have been reviewed and approved as 2023 NJ Top Docs:
-Deepan Patel, MD
-Dev Sinha, MD
-Dipan Patel, MD
-Jahnna Levy, DO
-Neil Sinha, MD
-Saurabh Dang, MD
Garden State Pain and Orthopedics takes pride in their ability for Same-Day Appointments. Between all of their locations, they are able to get patients into the office at their earliest convenience. They have offices conveniently located in Clifton, Edison, Jersey City, Hazlet, and West Orange.
To learn more about this NJ Top Docs practice, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/gardenstatepainorthopedics/
---
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com.
Marissa Pane
NJ Top Docs
+1 908-288-7240
