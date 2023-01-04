Cantor’s Driving School Expands to Tallahassee, Leon County, FL

Cantor's Driving School FL driver training car AAA Approved Driving School logo

Cantor’s Driving School announces that it now offers driving lessons in Tallahassee in Leon County, Florida.

Cantor’s Driving School is pleased to now be offering driving lessons in Tallahassee to meet the growing demand for high quality driving school services.” — Cantor’s Driving School owner Frank Cantor

TALLAHASSEE, FL, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantor’s Driving School announces that it has now opened in Tallahassee FL, the capital of Florida, and is now offering driving lessons in Leon County.

Cantor’s Driving School is the largest driving school in southeastern Florida and is AAA-approved. Lessons are competitively priced and students can save money by purchasing a package of driving lessons. All driving instructors are former police officers or first responders, another strong attraction for student drivers seeking the best instruction.

“Cantor’s Driving School is pleased to now be offering driving lessons in Tallahassee to meet the growing demand for high quality driving school services,” said Cantor’s Driving School owner Frank Cantor.

Cantor’s Driving School covers all of the city of Tallahassee and the surrounding areas of Leon County, Florida. More details about the service area can be found by viewing the service area map for Tallahaseee and Leon County.

About Cantor’s Driving School

Cantor’s Driving School is the largest family-owned, non-franchise driving school in the United States, with driving schools in Florida, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and California. Further, Cantor’s Driving School is one of the longest continually operated driver training schools in the nation, started in Pennsylvania in 1976, and has trained more than 100,000 students. Cantor’s Driving School is a Florida state-registered driving school (license #4032) and a member of the Driving School Association of the Americas (DSAA). Cantor’s Driving School is a AAA-Approved Driving School in Florida.

Cantor's Driving School offers private, one-on-one, on-the-road driving lessons 7 days a week, day and evening hours, with door-to-door service, with money-saving packages of driving lessons. It also offers a convenient Florida state-approved driver's education online courses, including the Florida First Time Driver mandatory course, the Official Florida FLHSMV Online Learner’s Permit Test, along with 2 online traffic school courses.

Contact Cantor’s Driving School

For more information or to inquire about driving lessons, online driver’s courses or other services, please call 954-740-1103 or visit the Cantor’s Driving School website at https://www.CantorsDrivingSchoolFL.com.