William & Mary Joins Givzey to Empower donors with Give Now, Pay Later Flexible Giving Options

William & Mary, Top Public Institution for Alumni Participation, Makes Giving Easier with Givzey’s Patent-Pending Flexible Giving Solutions
We are thrilled to partner with Givzey to strengthen William & Mary’s culture of engagement and philanthropy by breaking down barriers and offering a flexible way for our donors to give.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, fundraising’s first AI-enabled flexible giving and patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution, today announced that William & Mary, a leading teaching, learning, and research university with global reach, will offer its donors GNPL giving options. With this news, William & Mary becomes an early adopter and leader in overcoming challenging donor barriers, especially for young alumni, Millennial, and Gen Z donors.
— Matthew T. Lambert, VP, University Advancement, William & Mary
Of the thousands of proud William & Mary alumni, 20% graduated since 2010; a strong Millennial and Gen Z presence. Collectively, these generations are set to inherit $68 trillion in the greatest transfer of wealth, ever. Yet, to inspire these young donors (or young alumni), it takes a different approach than what we’ve seen in prior decades. These donors are eager to fund organizations that match their philanthropic values but also want to give in ways that align with their financial values.
Millennials and Gen Zers have latched onto the fastest-growing flexible financial payment in the last 50 years as consumers, Buy Now, Pay Later. Now, as early adopters, William & Mary leadership, including Vice President for University Advancement Matthew T. Lambert ’99, empowers its young alumni to use their most preferred payment option for its flexibility and transparency when making charitable donations: Give Now, Pay Later.
With Givzey, William & Mary offers donors Give Now, Pay Later flexible giving options across its entire annual giving program, including its annual day of giving back and paying it forward, One Tribe One Day.
“We are thrilled to partner with Givzey in this endeavor—it represents a great opportunity to strengthen William & Mary’s culture of engagement and philanthropy by breaking down barriers and offering a flexible way for our donors to give,” said Lambert. “As the No. 1 public university in the U.S. for annual alumni giving, we are proud to provide additional ways for our alumni to be involved and to support the people, places, and programs at W&M.”
“It takes strong and brave leaders, like Matthew Lambert and William & Mary, to not only identify fundraising challenges but have the foresight to take action and adopt innovative solutions like Givzey,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO of Givzey. “Give Now, Pay Later and flexible giving solutions for annual giving empower donors to match their personal values with their philanthropic values. Givzey is proud to partner with William & Mary to remove donor barriers and increase giving in ways we never thought possible.”
Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution allows donors to give to nonprofit organizations now, and pay in interest-free installments with zero fees. Donors’ credit scores are never run (hard or soft) and never impacted, because of Givzey’s patent-pending PHILO Score. Through Givzey, nonprofit organizations receive their full gift up-front and never have to worry about lost pledges or a donor defaulting. Donors, meanwhile, are inclined to give more and more often with GNPL, because smaller payments are in line with monthly budgets.
Within one year of releasing Givzey’s patent-pending GNPL solution, our team has developed key features that fit directly into annual giving programs with zero tech lift. Annual Giving use cases include:
- Increasing Giving and Participation from Millennial & Gen Z Donors
- Supporting First-Time Donors
- Re-engaging Lapsed Donors
- Increasing Fiscal/Calendar Year-End Cash Flow
- Amplifying Special Campaigns (ie Day of Giving, Reunion, Homecoming, Athletics, Peer-to-Peer Fundraising)
- Increasing Access to Giving Societies
- Appealing to Specific Donor Segments
Givzey recently introduced the Givzey Guarantee, allowing you to try our patent-pending GNPL flexible giving solutions without risk. Givzey guarantees that you will raise double your annual Givzey membership, or the next year is free.
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing flexible giving solution company, powered by AI-enabled fintech, on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant via our patent-pending PHILO Score, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
