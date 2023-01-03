Applications Due January 13 for Cover Crops Crop Insurance Discount Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 3, 2023) — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig reminds farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this past fall to apply for the state’s Crop Insurance Discount Program. Eligible Iowans can receive a $5 per acre discount on spring crop insurance premiums. The deadline to apply is January 13.

In its sixth year, the program has helped increase cover crop acreage across the state. Iowa has approximately three million acres of cover crops, a conservation practice that improves soil structure, enhances permeability and holds phosphorus and nitrogen in place.

“Iowa farmers and landowners are continuing to accelerate the use of proven conservation and water quality practices statewide, including cover crops,” said Secretary Naig. “Approximately 2,000 Iowa farmers have enrolled over one million acres of cover crops in the program to date and I would encourage interested farmers to apply for this cost saving program ahead of the approaching deadline.”

Farmers may sign up for the Crop Insurance Discount Program at apply.cleanwateriowa.org.

Program Details

The Crop Insurance Discount Program is jointly administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA). Iowa’s program has served as a model and has been replicated by the USDA as well as Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

To qualify for the Crop Insurance Discount Program, the cover crop acres cannot be enrolled in other state or federal cost share programs. Farmers should visit the local USDA service center to learn about other cost share funding available to support the implementation of conservation practices.

Some insurance policies, such as Whole-Farm Revenue Protection or those covered through written agreements, may be excluded. Participants must follow all existing farming practices required by their respective policy and work with their insurance agencies to maintain eligibility.