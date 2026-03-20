Secretary Naig Announces 33 Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Grants to Expand E15 Access Across Iowa

$2.12 million in state cost-share supports E15 projects located in 25 Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 20, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP) Board approved 33 ethanol infrastructure grants during its quarterly meeting on March 11, supporting new and expanded biofuel infrastructure projects at fuel retailers in 25 counties across Iowa.

The approved ethanol projects represent more than $2.12 million in state cost-share grants and will help fuel retailers install or upgrade equipment needed to offer E15 (Unleaded 88), expanding its availability at more gas stations across Iowa.

“These Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program investments are about giving drivers more access to American-made, homegrown energy at more Iowa gas stations,” said Secretary Naig. “When global events disrupt fuel supply chains and push gas prices higher, Iowa-produced E15 is proven to help save drivers money, while supporting Iowa farmers, jobs and rural communities.”

The Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program provides cost-share grants to fuel retailers to install or upgrade dispensers, storage tanks, and related equipment needed to offer higher blends of renewable fuels like E15 and biodiesel. Since the program began in 2006, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has invested more than $72 million in renewable fuels infrastructure across the state. These state investments have been matched by more than $280 million from Iowa fuel retailers and convenience stores, significantly expanding access to renewable fuels and strengthening Iowa’s biofuels economy.

The state of Iowa has prioritized biofuels as part of a broader strategy to reduce gas prices, increase consumer choice and develop markets for Iowa-grown products. Iowa is the first state in the nation to require most fuel retailers to sell and market E15, unless they qualify for a waiver or exemption. When the E15 Access Standard was passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2022, only 329 Iowa fuel retailers reported sales of E15, and now that number has more than tripled. To date, more than 1,100 fuel retailers in Iowa are selling E15; these stations represent more than half of the 2,051 commercial fuel retailers licensed, and they sell approximately 70 percent of the state’s gasoline by volume. More than 150 additional fuel retailers are investing in infrastructure upgrades and plan to offer E15 by the end of 2026, reinforcing Iowa’s commitment to making higher blends of biofuels more readily available to drivers.

The complete list of the approved March 2026 projects is available here.