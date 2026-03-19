Secretary Naig Invites Iowans to Celebrate Iowa Ag Week March 23-30

#IowaAgWeek celebrates the farmers, families, and communities who have sustained Iowa and the nation for generations

DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 19, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is inviting every Iowan to celebrate Iowa Ag Week, March 23-30. The weeklong celebration highlights agriculture’s many significant contributions to Iowa’s economy, communities, and way of life. This year’s celebration is also part of Iowa’s America250 observance, recognizing the essential role farmers and agriculture have played in building and sustaining both Iowa and the United States since the nation’s founding.

“As we recognize the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, it is important to remember that many of our founders were farmers who understood that a strong republic depends on a strong agricultural foundation,” said Secretary Naig. “Early Americans fought to defend our freedom and liberty, and for the last 250 years farmers have helped sustain that republic by producing the food, fuel, and fiber that keep our nation strong. Here in Iowa, agriculture continues that proud tradition every single day. Iowa Ag Week is a great opportunity to celebrate the farm families and agricultural leaders who are helping keep Iowa and America strong.”

Celebrate Iowa Agriculture During #IowaAgWeek

Iowans can celebrate Iowa Ag Week by engaging in any of these activities or by coming up with their own unique ideas:

Organize a day of giving, volunteering or a community service project

Hold a fundraiser benefiting an agriculture-focused non-profit organization such as 4-H, FFA, young and beginning farmer groups, or food security initiatives

Plan a lunchtime potluck for coworkers featuring Iowa grown, made, or raised food or beverages

Visit ChooseIowa.com to find a local farmer, small business, or farm store to purchase Iowa grown, raised, and made food, beverages, or agricultural products

Participate in a conservation or water quality project in your community, such as planting trees, improving wildlife habitat or helping protect Iowa’s soil and water resources

Secretary Naig and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) will be celebrating Iowa Ag Week in the following ways:

Monday, March 23: Service

Secretary Naig and IDALS employees will volunteer at the Food Bank of Iowa.

Tuesday, March 24: National Ag Day

Secretary Naig will tour a water quality project and speak at a county Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.

Wednesday, March 25: Celebration

Secretary Naig will congratulate this year’s Master Farmer inductees, speak at a farmer appreciation luncheon, participate in an E15 pump promotion with Jones County Corn Growers at Kardes, this year’s fuel marketing awardee for ethanol promotion, and provide remarks at the 38th Annual Celebration of Agriculture Dinner in Cedar Rapids.

Thursday, March 26: Choose Iowa

Secretary Naig will provide remarks at a chamber of commerce breakfast in Mason City, tour farms and food businesses in northeast Iowa, and speak at an event highlighting the importance of mental health services for farmers and rural communities.

Friday, March 27: Strength of Iowa Ag

Secretary Naig will present a Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award in Carroll County, speak at a conservation event, tour a Choose Iowa value-added grant recipient’s business, and speak at an FFA chapter banquet in Warren County.

Monday, March 30: Leadership

Secretary Naig will announce Choose Iowa Value-Added Grant recipients and host the America250-themed 14th annual Iowa Agriculture Leaders Dinner.

For a recap of all the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Iowa Ag Week activities, follow the Department’s Facebook page and X account.