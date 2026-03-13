Secretary Naig, Iowa 4-H, Iowa FFA Announce Statewide Tree Planting Initiative in Honor of America250

DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 12, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, in collaboration with Iowa 4-H and Iowa FFA, today announced a statewide tree planting initiative in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

The youth-driven initiative aims to plant 250 trees across Iowa in 2026, connecting students with the state’s agricultural heritage and a commitment to stewardship and service. The initiative encourages Iowa youth to take an active role in conserving the land that has sustained generations of farmers while celebrating the values that have shaped our nation and our communities.

“Planting a tree is a simple act that benefits future generations,” said Secretary Naig. “Through this initiative, Iowa 4-Hers and FFA members have an opportunity to honor our nation’s history while strengthening their communities. I encourage chapters and clubs across the state to join us in celebrating this milestone moment in our nation’s history by planting an official A250 tree in their communities that will live on for generations.”

A kickoff event will be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Friday, April 24, in celebration of Arbor Day. Secretary Naig will be joined by Iowa 4-Hers and Iowa FFA members to plant a Burr Oak, the state tree, as the official Iowa America250 tree on the fairgrounds.

“Iowa 4-H members have a long and proud history of service to communities and stewardship of natural resources,” said Mitch Hoyer, Director and State 4-H Program Leader. “Participating in the Iowa America250 tree planting initiative is a way for 4-H clubs to practice the 4-H pledge and use their hands in larger service. We’re pleased to support this initiative and having 4-H clubs across Iowa partner with local leaders on community projects.”

“Iowa FFA members take pride in growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture,” said Scott Johnson, Executive Director of the Iowa FFA Association. “Through the Iowa America250 tree planting initiative, FFA chapters are putting those values into action by improving our environment and investing in the future of rural communities. Iowa FFA is proud to support this effort as part of our commitment to leadership, service, and sustainability.”

4-H clubs and FFA chapters are encouraged to:

Plan and host a tree planting activity or dedication ceremony in collaboration with FFA advisors and 4-H club leaders.

Plant trees on Friday, April 24, 2026, in celebration of Arbor Day.

Invite community leaders, organizations and residents to participate.

Share events and photos on social media using the hashtag #IowaAmerica250.

Help track the initiative’s statewide impact by registering local events at: https://bit.ly/A250-IowaAg-Tree-Planting-Initiative

The initiative is sponsored and supported by The Coalition to Support Iowa Farmers (CSIF) along with Frazier Nursery of Benton County. Frazier Nursery will provide free regional delivery of trees purchased through their nursery. Chapters and clubs may also choose to support local nurseries in their communities when securing a tree for their planting event.

Groups interested in ordering trees through Frazier Nursery can visit www.Iowa250Trees.com and place their order by April 10. Regional delivery will be offered April 20–23, and each tree ordered through Frazier Nursery will include a commemorative IowaAmerica250 plaque.

For more information on Iowa’s America250 celebration and ideas to celebrate in your community, visit America250.Iowa.Gov.