HinderRUST Bike Lube Cleans, Lubricates, and Protects Bike Gears, Chains, and Cables
NEW HinderRUST Bike Lube Gear, Chain & Cable is available in an aerosol spray can and dropper tip bottle.
HinderRUST Bike Lube: Bike lubricant and rust stopper for roller chains, control cables, shifters, and derailleurs.
HinderRUST Bike Lube is a lightweight synthetic lubricating oil from Fluoramics for use on gears, chain rollers, brake & shifter cables, and derailleurs.
Use solvent-free HinderRUST Bike Lube on mountain bikes, BMX, fat tire bikes, racing bikes, road bikes, touring bikes, recumbent bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters. HinderRUST Bike Lube can be used by a daily rider, parent with children’s bikes, bike racer, BMX trick rider, bicycle repair shop, or bicycle manufacturer. Apply HinderRUST Bike Lube on chain rollers, brake & shifter cables, gears and derailleurs. HinderRUST Bike Lube revives stale lube and loosens stiff chains.
While most bike lubes are not safe to use with e-bikes and e-scooters, HinderRUST Bike Lube is the lube of choice for these bikes as it is solvent-free, has a high dielectric strength, plus it withstands torque and pressure associated with electric assist drivetrains. Bike Lube is a must-have for bike rental and service shops.
HinderRUST Bike Lube is a wet lube that performs well in rain, dry, hot, humid and snowy riding conditions, muddy off-road trails and in areas wet from ocean saltwater. It will protect and extend metal life with long-lasting lubrication and rust stoppers.
“Customers have long asked for a Fluoramics-engineered bike lubricant. In testing, our HinderRUST Bike Lube users tell us their bikes run quieter and smoother, and their chain stays clean longer,” said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer.
HinderRUST Bike Lube is available in two packaging options. The 118 mL Dropper Tip Bottle (4 fl oz) provides precise application to small areas and is a convenient size to carry on bike trips. The 326 g Aerosol Spray Can (Net Wt. 11.5 oz) is great for spraying larger areas and for use between rides.
Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of thread sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.
