Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was in Van Buren conducting traffic enforcement when he observed the driver of a vehicle not wearing his seatbelt. Tr. Roy stopped the vehicle and while conducting his investigation noticed one of the passengers was trying to conceal her face from him. Tr. Roy believed he knew the woman and that she had warrants for her arrest. He confirmed her identity and arrested her on the warrant. She was taken to Caribou PD where she was able to post bail.
Incident Type: THEFT
Date: 12/28/2022
Town: st.Francis
Trooper: Tr. Curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin took a complaint of the theft of diesel fuel and vehicle parts in St. Francis from a local scrap yard. The investigation is ongoing.
