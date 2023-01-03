Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 12/30/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was in Van Buren conducting traffic enforcement when he observed the driver of a vehicle not wearing his seatbelt. Tr. Roy stopped the vehicle and while conducting his investigation noticed one of the passengers was trying to conceal her face from him. Tr. Roy believed he knew the woman and that she had warrants for her arrest. He confirmed her identity and arrested her on the warrant. She was taken to Caribou PD where she was able to post bail.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 12/28/2022

Town: st.Francis

Trooper: Tr. Curtin