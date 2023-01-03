Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Names Glen Jarvis New Executive Vice President
NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ Platform Emphasizes Speed to Market and Affordability
Glen Jarvis comes to NPI with in-depth experience in the sports nutrition and health and wellness industries.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International, announced this week that Glen Jarvis is the company’s new Executive Vice President.
“We are fortunate to have someone with the stellar background that Glen has,” Gould said. “He comes to NPI with in-depth experience in the sports nutrition and health and wellness industries.”
Jarvis is previously the head of national sales and marketing for Advanced Sports Nutrition in Australia and went on to co-found LiveLean Pro, a dynamic sports nutrition company that uses advanced nanotechnology to maximize the body’s ability to absorb the nutrients in the ingredients of sports supplements.
“With nanotechnology, we took LiveLean Pro to a level of health and performance that has never been experienced,” Jarvis said. “I understand the importance of this breakthrough because of my bodybuilding experience.
“I know the sports nutrition and health and wellness markets because I am the test market. I use these products,” Jarvis said. “I obsessively wanted to develop a product that took nutrition to the next level.
“Now, working for NPI, I will be able to help other companies achieve the same success,” he added.
Jarvis is joining NPI as the Boca Raton-based company continues its work with domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty brands that are looking to sell their products in the United States.
“For more than a decade, NPI has helped companies expand their sales or launch new products in America,” Gould said. “I realized many brands were great at developing innovative products, but they needed the expertise to market their products to consumers and retailers.
“This led me to develop my “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which is where NPI become the U.S. headquarters for foreign brands,” he added. “The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform enables importation, distribution, and promotion in a turnkey, one-stop solution,” he said.
Under the “Evolution of Distribution” system, NPI provides all the services a brand needs to promote and sell its products in the U.S.
“We offer our clients sales experience, marketing talent, and operational expertise,” Gould said. “NPI ensures the products from international companies pass through U.S. Customs and arrive at our warehouse. We also make sure the labels meet FDA standards.”
Gould said NPI is looking to expand its business in 2023.
“We brought Glen, who understands all aspects of the sports nutrition and health and wellness industry, onboard to help our clients,” Gould said.
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
